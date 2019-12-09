Park Bom & Dara talk about releasing their duet on the same day as CL's new singles

5

Back on December 9, 2NE1 members Park Bom and Dara greeted fans via 'V Live' in light of their upcoming duet, "First Snow"!

Park Bom and Dara's new duet "First Snow" will be released this December 10 at 6 PM KST, at the same time as fellow 2NE1 member CL's new singles "+I Quit 180327+" and "+Paradox171115+".

During the 'V Live', many fans asked the two 2NE1 members' thoughts on the simultaneous music releases. Dara said, "I think fans will like it. It'll be a win-win for all of us, and fans will be able to look forward to some great songs. It's not really a competition amongst ourselves, it's more like looking back on the old days while listening to all of the new songs together." 

Park Bom also talked about how happy she was to be working with Dara for their single, as she shared, "I think the song would have been too much if it had been my voice alone. The song feels so much cleaner with Dara. She also sounded very confident." 

Finally, Dara delighted fans by declaring, "Please listen to our song and Chaerin's song a lot. I hope that tomorrow can be '2NE1 Day'."

Check out Park Bom and Dara's full 'V Live' below!

As a graduate student studying at the prestigous Seoul University, I congratulate you.

Bommie and Dara!!!

Looking forward to it! Park sisters fighting.

I saw WangSejung cleaning the bathrooms here.

Dara please don't get close to this addicted smuggler of Bom. She is going to ruin your career and reputation as she did with 2 NE1. You didn't learn the lesson yet?

