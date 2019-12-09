Park Seo Joon expresses frustration after his personal YouTube channel gets hacked

On December 10, Park Seo Joon's label Awesome ENT notified fans of a hacking attempt on the star's personal YouTube channel.

"On December 9, it appears that actor Park Seo Joon’s YouTube account was hacked, resulting in the deletion of videos and the blocking of access to administrators. Following this discovery, we reported the issue to YouTube and requested immediate action to counter the damage caused by this hacking. In addition, we will formally request the police’s cyber crime investigation unit to look into any illegal activities that cause unrest to fans and the public. As a result, we regret to inform you that 'Record PARK’s' channel will be shut down until we are able to gain a better understanding of the situation at hand. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to Park Seo Joon’s dedicated subscribers and will do our very best to ensure the full recovery of the channel."





In addition, Park Seo Joon also expressed his frustration while sharing this notice from his label with, "My heart hearts because it feels like even our memories together were deleted. I sincerely hope that there will be no secondary offenses."





