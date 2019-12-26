7

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Momoland's JooE says she bought her parents a luxury car and moved them to a new house

AKP STAFF

Momoland's JooE revealed that she bought her parents a luxury car!

The popular star revealed this fact on the December 25 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she appeared as a guest. JooE revealed that she had given her parents a number of gifts recently, stating: "My parents never had a new car so I wanted to buy them one. I gave my parents a luxury brand car starting with the letter B (presumably BMW). We also used to live in the countryside but I moved them to Ilsan."

What do you think of JooE's good deeds? 

  1. JooE
9 2,126 Share 58% Upvoted

1

Limerence564 pts 57 minutes ago 3
57 minutes ago

Didn't Yeonwoo say just a few months back that they haven't even gotten their first check yet? It didn't sound right, but maybe it all came pouring in recently.

Share

3 more replies

0

ygwinner-877 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

Im shocked. If momoland makes that much money then A-list idols must be banking!

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Giriboy
Giriboy asks 'What's Wrong' in electric MV
55 minutes ago   0   229
Stray Kids
Stray Kids "Mixtape: Gone Days" M/V
10 hours ago   2   1,493

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND