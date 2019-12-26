Momoland's JooE says she bought her parents a luxury car and moved them to a new house

Momoland's JooE revealed that she bought her parents a luxury car!

The popular star revealed this fact on the December 25 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she appeared as a guest. JooE revealed that she had given her parents a number of gifts recently, stating: "My parents never had a new car so I wanted to buy them one. I gave my parents a luxury brand car starting with the letter B (presumably BMW). We also used to live in the countryside but I moved them to Ilsan."

What do you think of JooE's good deeds?