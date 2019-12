Girls' Generation's Yuri has updated fans with a delightful and adorable Instagram update.

Although many fans have been worrying about her since her brother's involvement in the Burning Sun scandal, many were glad to see her smiling face on Instagram on December 26th. The star cheekily smiled for the camera while using different filters that showed off her Christmas spirit! She is also seen wearing a teddy bear headband as well.

Check Yuri's photos out below.