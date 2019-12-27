Miss Trot's Jung Mi Ye states she's been told she looks like Song Hye Kyo

'Miss Trot's Jung Mi Ye revealed that her lookalike is none other than Song Hye Kyo!

The singer appeared on the December 26th broadcast of 'Happy Together 4' where she revealed: "Noh Hong Chul said I looked like Song Hye Kyo. However, I got malicious comments because of it. I want to hide. Honestly, I've heard this since I was a child till now."

She continued, stating: "Well since the situation has already become this way, I hope that I resemble her at least a little."

What do you think?