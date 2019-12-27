A Pink's Eunji makes a post regarding KBS treatment

A Pink's Eunji has made a post regarding the unfair treatment the group received at the KBS Gayo Daechukjae.

A Pink and their fans were angered due to the fact that the girls' performance was cut off before they could finish. The group was unable to perform their outro.

The caption reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Jung Eunji. I thought about what to say and decided to post this because our fans were sad and were comforting us with a thankful heart.

I am aware that a lot of people work hard to create awesome performances at the end of the year festivals.

I am always thankful to perform on these stages.

But to our fans who filled up the seats.

I will eagerly pray that the stages of all artists who prepare with their passion and effort will always be respected.

Thank you again today to Pandas who cheered on A pink and all fans.

I hope you end the year warmly."

