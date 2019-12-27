31

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink's Eunji makes a post regarding KBS treatment

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Eunji has made a post regarding the unfair treatment the group received at the KBS Gayo Daechukjae.

A Pink and their fans were angered due to the fact that the girls' performance was cut off before they could finish. The group was unable to perform their outro.

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 정은지입니다. 많은 팬분들이 함께 속상해하시고 위로해주셔서 어떤말씀들 드릴까 고민하다 이렇게 글을 올립니다. 연말마다 성대한 무대들을 만들어내기위해 많은분들이 수고해주신다는걸 모르지 않습니다. 항상 감사히 무대에 오르고있구요. 하지만 관객석을 채워주시는 팬분들. 그 무대를 열정과 땀으로 준비해서 보여주시는 모든 아티스트 분들의 무대가 늘 존중받는 환경이 만들어지기를 간절히 기도하겠습니다. 오늘도 에이핑크를 응원해준 우리 판다들 그리고 여러 팬분들 모두 감사합니다. 따뜻한 연말되시길 바라겠습니다.

A post shared by @ artist_eunji on

The caption reads as follows: 

"Hello. This is Jung Eunji. I thought about what to say and decided to post this because our fans were sad and were comforting us with a thankful heart.

I am aware that a lot of people work hard to create awesome performances at the end of the year festivals.

I am always thankful to perform on these stages.

But to our fans who filled up the seats.

I will eagerly pray that the stages of all artists who prepare with their passion and effort will always be respected.

Thank you again today to Pandas who cheered on A pink and all fans.

I hope you end the year warmly."

  1. Eunji
16 18,914 Share 91% Upvoted

7

baekbiscuit83 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

a wonderful comment

mad respect

Share

6

lareinadekpop60 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She is really being classy at a time like this. That's really big of her. Queen shit 100. I agree with her, all artists' time and prep should be respected

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IU
IU reveals her baby photo upon a fans request
5 hours ago   8   15,779

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND