Kim Chung Ha posts adorable selfies with Hwa Sa after collaborating at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon'

Kim Chung Ha posted adorable selfies with Hwa Sa after collaborating with her at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon'.

On December 25, 6 idols showcased unprecedented collaborations at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' which captured the audience with their mesmerizing and fierce performance. NU'EST's JR and GOT 7's Jackson, AOA's Seolhyun and TWICE's Tzuyu, and lastly, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Kim Chung Ha boasted their talent on stage.

On Kim Chung Ha's official Twitter account, she posted three adorable selfies with Hwa Sa. With pictures, she tweeted, "It was an honor to perform with you. I'm Seongdeok (meaning successful fan) today >< Merry Christmas"

