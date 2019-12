SF9's Youngbin asks "sasaengs"(obsessive fans) not to call him. During his V Live streamed on December 23, Youngbin received multiple phone calls. He did not answer the calls and he pleaded fans to stop calling him.



He said, "I didn't mention it before because I didn't want FANTASYs to worry about me. But please don't call during the live stream. Well, not just during streaming. I don't know how you got my number but please don't contact me."





What do you think?