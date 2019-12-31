Kian84 revealed to be taking panic disorder medication

Kian84 attended the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards' on the 30th where it was revealed he is taking panic disorder medication.



While winning the award for 'Best Teamwork' along with Henry, Lee Si-eon, and Sung Hoon for 'I Live Alone', Kian84 was spotted taking medication before going on stage.

His friend, Ju Ho Min, who presented the award to Henry and Kian84 for 'Best Couple,' stated: "I am glad that my close friend received this award. I wanted to hug him once, but Kian84 is suffering from panic disorder due to malicious comments. He was really struggling for a while."

Kian84's friend and fellow cartoon artist Lee Mal Nyun also revealed: "Many people don't know the story of Kian84. He suffers from panic disorder and he has a hard time finishing his sentences. Many people will wonder why he's like this even though he's receiving a lot of awards. However, the viewers must know Kian84's story."





Kian84 additionally entered the stage and revealed that he's been taking medication. The cartoon artist is currently appearing on 'I Live Alone' where he revealed that he was suffering from panic disorder.



However, Kian84 ended the speech with a funny note saying: "There are times I want to kill Henry while we're filming and there are times where he is so nice."





