Honey Lee makes netizens jaws drop in her gorgeous pink dress

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Honey Lee made jaws drop with her gorgeous pink dress and has yet again made trending news. The star appeared at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards' where she posed in front of the photo wall, showing off her glamours beauty on December 31st.



She also won the Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Mid-Length Drama for her role in 'The Fiery Priest'.

The former Miss Korea turned actress stunned in a gorgeous pink gown that accentuated her lovely visuals and figures. Netizens are going crazy about her fashion choices saying:

"She looks like a real-life Venus."

"Her cleavage is no joke."

"She looks so beautiful and healthy."

What do you think of Honey Lee's look?