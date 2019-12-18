12

Taeyeon is an elegant living portrait for the January 2020 cover of 'Allure'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took inspiration from elegant fine art paintings of the 20th century in her 'Allure' cover pictorial!

The Girls' Generation member will be gracing the first 'Allure' issue of 2020 under the theme of 'Time Traveling Across The Past and Future'. As you can see in her preview cuts below, Taeyeon depicted an ethereal beauty transcending reality in her unique photoshoot, using various props from different periods of time. 

During her interview, Taeyeon remarked, "2019 was a year where I worked the hardest as a solo artist. There were so many things to be thankful for. The reason I can continue like this is because of my fans. Communicating with my fans is the most important to me." 

Meanwhile, Taeyeon will be greeting fans through her 4th solo concert 'The Unseen' next month, from January 17-19. 

Wow! Taengoo looking great...as always.

