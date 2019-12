Jiyoung will be resuming activities in Korea.

She recently signed with Key East, who said, "After she moved from being a singer to being an actress in 2014, she has been stacking her filmography in Japan, starting from small roles all the way up to leading roles. We will be supporting her to the fullest so she can also act in Korea."



Do you think we'll be able to see her soon in Korean dramas and movies?