Singer/song-writer Henry and Gugudan member/actress Mina have been newly selected as 2020 endorsement models, for 'Papa John's Korea'!

Henry and Mina will kick off their official activities as 'Papa John's' models starting in January of 2020, with various content such as TV CFs, photoshoots, etc. Do you think 'Papa John's Korea' chose their new endorsement models well?

Check out a first glimpse of the pair happily modeling 'Papa John's' pizza, above and below!