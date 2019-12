The girls of Momoland will be undergoing a lovely cinderella transformation through their upcoming "Thumbs Up" comeback!

Ahead of their full comeback single release next week, Momoland have unveiled a short spoiler film, where the girls go from cute mail delivery workers dressed in yellow and red, to glamorous party outfits for a fun night out.



Look out for Momoland's full comeback with their new-tro single "Thumbs Up", coming this December 40 at 6 PM KST!