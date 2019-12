Jaejoong has started off a series of teasers for his upcoming 2nd solo mini album, 'Love Ballad'!

The quiet, monotone teaser image gives away both the title of Jaejoong's upcoming mini album as well as the name of his title track, "About This Fragile, Fragile Love" (literal translation).

You can look forward to more teasers from Jaejoong ahead of his full solo comeback in Korea, set for this January 14 at 6 PM KST!