GOT7's Jinyoung reportedly cast in new tvN romance drama 'The Most Beautiful Time in My Life'

According to reports on December 27, GOT7's Jinyoung will be joining the cast of a new tvN romance drama series coming next year, titled 'The Most Beautiful Time in My Life'.



The drama series tells the story of a man and a woman in their forties, who encounter the most beautiful time of their lives for the second time, after reuniting with their first loves. The male lead in his forties will be played by Yoo Ji Tae, and the female lead in her forties, by Lee Bo Young.

Jinyoung will reportedly take on the male lead character Han Jae Hyun in his twenties. As a student, Han Jae Hyun is not only a tall and handsome heartthrob, but also the first in his class and a driven lawyer-hopeful. Then one day, by chance, he ends up joining a series of student protests of the 1990's. Opposite Jinyoung, actress Jeon So Ni is reportedly in talks to star as the female lead during her twenties.

Do you want to see Jinyoung in tvN's 'The Most Beautiful Time in My Life', airing some time in early 2020?

