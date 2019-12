Kim Chung Ha and ITZY will be attending the upcoming '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards', in order to celebrate the past year with various variety stars and staff members!

Kim Chung Ha and ITZY will be putting on lively congratulatory performances during the award ceremony, alongside SBS announcers and comedians who are also set to take the stage.

Meanwhile, the '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards' airs this December 28, beginning at 9 PM KST!