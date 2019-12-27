Kim Woo Bin pulls off stunning long hair in a chic, black and white pictorial

Actor Kim Woo Bin has decided to try out a flowing, long hair style, in a pictorial for his label sidusHQ's monthly photoshoot series, 'sid_US'.

In the chic, black and white pictorial, Kim Woo Bin exudes the natural charm and charisma of a man of the arts, taking on various poses and gestures. In fact, the particular pictorial took place before Kim Woo Bin officially announced his return to promotions, when he was still receiving treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer. The actor is said to have wanted to leave a trace of his image during the time through this pictorial.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin recently wrapped up his first fan meeting after his hiatus with his fans, back on December 8.

