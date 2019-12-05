Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 24 to November 30

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 24 to November 30 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU - "Blueming" - 55,037,317 Points

2. Noel - "Late Night" - 44,046,549 Points

3. IU - "Love Poem" - 42,214,649 Points

4. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 37,298,867 Points

5. Idina Menzel, AURORA - "Into The Unknown" - 37,065,320 Points

6. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 31,534,009 Points

7. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 31,465,953 Points

8. IU - "Above The Time" - 28,039,921 Points

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 27,541,875 Points

10. Song Haye - "Another Love"- 24,659,027 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. EXO - 'Obsession'

2. IU - 'Love poem'

3. AOA - 'NEW MOON'

4. MAMAMOO - 'reality in BLACK'

5. Lee Jin Hyuk - 'S.O.L'

6. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'

7. VICTON - 'Nostalgia'

8. GOT7 - 'Call My Name'

9. Cosmic Girls - 'As You Wish'

10. A.C.E - 'UNDER COVER _ THE MAD SQUAD'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Noel - "Late Night"

5. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

6. Paul Kim - "Farewell"



7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

9. Song Haye - "Another Love"

10. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



Source: Gaon

