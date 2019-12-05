Kang Sung Hoon makes his first TV appearance after leaving Sechskies, says he's suffering from panic disorder

6

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon has made his first TV appearance after leaving the group on the December 5th broadcast of'Section TV'.

The former idol was swept up in a number of scandals including selling fan gifts, saying current idols are ugly, and threatening his former manager.

He revealed his thoughts after the scandal, saying that he "wanted to run away. I had panic disorder. I really thought about it hard before deciding to leave the group. More than anything, I'm sorry to the fans. I will try only to deliver good and happy news instead of uncomfortable news from now on."

followyourarrow182 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

i might get hate but i believe he never did the rumored things against him, ( and yes i watched the video where he allegedly called new idols ugly) tbh i wish i could see the full vid not just that short clip, it could of been taken out of context) he had made some really powerful rich crooked people mad and they were in a heated lawsuit ( which in the end he won👏) at the time all the stuff against him came out, they tried everything to ruin his name to win, plus he had people he trusted turn against him, ( like his ex.manager etc) hes been thru it , i hope the wrongs get righted and he can heal and find happiness again

nq16308 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

this guy bullied idols like BTOB, calling their members ugly (this was caught on camera so the video evidence is there) and not only stole money but assaulted his former staff. he has a terrible personality. now hes trying to use mental illness as an excuse for him being a bad person...

