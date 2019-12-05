Kang Sung Hoon makes his first TV appearance after leaving Sechskies, says he's suffering from panic disorder

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon has made his first TV appearance after leaving the group on the December 5th broadcast of'Section TV'.

The former idol was swept up in a number of scandals including selling fan gifts, saying current idols are ugly, and threatening his former manager.

He revealed his thoughts after the scandal, saying that he "wanted to run away. I had panic disorder. I really thought about it hard before deciding to leave the group. More than anything, I'm sorry to the fans. I will try only to deliver good and happy news instead of uncomfortable news from now on."

