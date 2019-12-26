'G-Dragon of the 90s' Yang Joon Il visits JTBC's 'News Room' after his surging popularity, says he was working at a restaurant in Florida

The 'G-Dragon of the 90s' Yang Joon Il has become very popular in Korea as the country is under "Yang Joon Il syndrome" ever since appearing on JTBC's 'Sugarman 3'.

The singer appeared fresh on the set for the Christmas broadcast of JTBC's 'Newsroom' where he revealed that he would be coming back to Korea as a full-time celebrity. He surprisingly stated that he was working at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Tampa, Florida before he appeared on the show. After his fame skyrocketed again after his appearance on the show, he quit his job at the restaurant to focus on his entertainment career. He stated: "It's like a dream. I can't believe it."





Fans had even got him a digital billboard at the COEX subway station in Samseong-dong, Seoul.



Not only that but he will be holding a fan meeting at Sejong University on December 31.

Many of Yang Joon Il's past performance videos have been gaining millions of views after his appearance on 'Sugarman 3.' Here we have Yang Joon Il performing "Rebecca" in 1991:

Check out his interview below.