Kyung Li makes hearts flutter with her newest selfie

Former Nine Muses member Kyung Li has stolen hearts with her latest selfie and gained traction on trending news due to her beauty!

The star posted an adorable on December 26th along with the caption: "2020 let's laugh." Kyung Li is seen wearing a cute polka dot tank dress over a white blouse, accentuating the entire look with a black headband. It seems like the outfit is a new look for her segment on 'Section TV' according to the second caption in another selfie.

Kyung Li recently made a splash in the news when it was revealed that she was dating 2AM's Jung Jin Woon. What do you think of Kyung Li's look?