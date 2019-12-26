Rapper ONE sits down with Marie Claire, stuns in pictorial

Rapper and actor ONE has given fans the treat of some still cuts from Marie Claire.

The rapper recently established his own label Private ONLY and also participated in an interview.

One replied that since it's been around half a year since he established his label, he's used to going around by myself. The star spoke about his first album ' ' which contains a total of 16 songs. The album was made with the renowned Ian Purp for a total of 3 producers working collaboratively on the album. He called the album an honest one and thought that his song "Hard to Love" represented him the most.

One has been stated to be planning to enter various industries including acting, variety, music, and more. He said he is interested in independent movies and wants to direct in the future as well. Check out more cuts of ONE below.

