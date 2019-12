San E has shocked netizens with recent photos of him wearing high heels.

He uploaded pictures on his personal Instagram on December 13th with the caption: "I feel high with heels."

The rapper is seen sporting a leather jacket, jeans, and a pair of high heeled vinyl booties.



Fans have been leaving his positive feedback saying:

"This is the first time I've seen you like this."

"Looks good."

"This actually suits you really well."

What do you think?