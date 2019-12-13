10

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Krystal and Jessica show off their sisterly love

Krystal and Jessica showed off their sisterly love.

Krystal uploaded the photos to her personal Instagram with the following caption: "The wind... whew." The pictures show the two sisters showing off their sister like camaraderie as well as their impressive visuals in front of The Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, California.

Netizens have been commenting on their beauty stating: 

"I'm so jealous of those who have older sisters." 
"Both of them are so pretty and good at singing." 
"So pretty. I'm jealous."

What do you think? 

바람.. 휴

14 minutes ago

Awwwwww this is sooooooo precious and Krystal will be leaving SM to join with her sister

