Busters' Chaeyeon makes her first public appearance after the harassment and assault controversy

Busters' Chaeyeon has made her first public appearance following the controversy surrounding her assault and harassment on EBS educational show 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'.

The child star was spotted on December 13 at the 2019 Korean Wave Awards held at the Sejong Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Many netizens have been voicing their support for the young idol, stating:

"She's so young but suffered so much. What kind of jerk would want to hit a child like that?"

"Just looking at her you can see that she could be your niece. But you lie like that after being on an educational program saying you didn't abuse her?"

"This isn't something that can be buried. She must have received a lot of hurt. Violence towards a minor. And on top of that on an educational show?"

