Goo Hye Sun responds to a hate comment on her Instagram

Goo Hye Sun gracefully responded to the hate comment on her Instagram. On December 7 in the morning KST, she posted her selfie with a caption, "Good morning. My nephew is sleeping in."





This seemingly innocent post was also riddled with hate comments and one of them said "Are you hurt? It's hard and painful, right? Stay in a living hell." Goo Hye Sun then replied, "Oh it's a hate comment. I forgive you. Be happy."





Netizens reacted, "It's revolting to see someone who spends so much energy on hating someone.", "I'd rather block her and not see her if I didn't like her."





What do you think?







