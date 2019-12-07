3

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Goo Hye Sun responds to a hate comment on her Instagram

Goo Hye Sun gracefully responded to the hate comment on her Instagram. On December 7 in the morning KST, she posted her selfie with a caption, "Good morning. My nephew is sleeping in." 


This seemingly innocent post was also riddled with hate comments and one of them said "Are you hurt? It's hard and painful, right? Stay in a living hell." Goo Hye Sun then replied, "Oh it's a hate comment. I forgive you. Be happy." 


Netizens reacted, "It's revolting to see someone who spends so much energy on hating someone.", "I'd rather block her and not see her if I didn't like her."


What do you think?


굿모닝. 조카는 늦잠중.

diadems-461 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

I'm not going to attack her on Instagram but she is a vile person for doing what she did to her husband.


She felt she was right to humiliate, demean, and emotionally abuse her husband in private and when he chose not to continue an abusive marriage she tried to destroy him in public.


Then she admitted she lied about what she said and that she was trying to destroy his career and his life. Who does that?


I have 0 sympathy for this woman. If she gets hate for what she did it's because what she did was repugnant. Being abusive and vindictive was her choice. If she doesn't like being treated that way then maybe she shouldn't treat people that way herself.

absolutely-35 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Some people won't rest until she ends up like Sulli. Let her be, it's her own instagram, nobody's forcing you to go there or read these articles baiting for hate.

