EXO win #1 + Performances from December 13th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, MCND debuted with "Top Gang", High Bro debuted with "Let's Sing", J.Y. Park returned with "Fever", Golden made a comeback with "Hate Everything", Stray Kids came back with "Levanter", and Kim Jae Hwan returned with "The Time I Need".



As for the nominees, EXO and IU were up against each other with "Obsession" and "Blueming", but it was EXO's "Obsession" that took the win. Congratuations to EXO!

Other artists who performed include Park Ji Hoon, Kim Se Jung, Cosmic Girls, Limitless, Newkidd, ORLY, Nature, CIX, Golden Child, BVNDIT, Lee Joon Young, JxR, 1TEAM, and OnlyOneOf.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: MCND







DEBUT: High Bro







COMEBACK: J.Y. Park







COMEBACK: Golden







COMEBACK: Stray Kids







COMEBACK: Kim Jae Hwan







Park Ji Hoon







Kim Se Jung







Cosmic Girls







Limitless







Newkidd







ORLY







Nature







CIX







Golden Child







BVNDIT







Lee Joon Young







JxR







1TEAM







OnlyOneOf







