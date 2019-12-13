Actress Park Ha Sun cast as lead in upcoming movie 'The First Child'

Actress Park Ha Sun has been cast as the lead in the upcoming movie 'The First Child'.



On December 13, KeyEast Entertainment announced Park Ha Sun will be playing the lead in 'The First Child', which will mark her first movie in 2 years since 'Midnight Runners'.



She'll be taking on the role of Lee Jung Ah, a new mother who returns to work after a year of raising her baby. Lee Jung Ah finds it difficult to re-adjust to work life and feels torn between the balance of work and home life. Viewers are looking forward to what Park Ha Sun will bring to the character following her drama 'Love Affairs in the Afternoon', which aired its finale this past August.



'The First Child' is expected to premiere in the second half of 2020.