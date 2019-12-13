16

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Actress Park Ha Sun cast as lead in upcoming movie 'The First Child'

AKP STAFF

Actress Park Ha Sun has been cast as the lead in the upcoming movie 'The First Child'.

On December 13, KeyEast Entertainment announced Park Ha Sun will be playing the lead in 'The First Child', which will mark her first movie in 2 years since 'Midnight Runners'. 

She'll be taking on the role of Lee Jung Ah, a new mother who returns to work after a year of raising her baby. Lee Jung Ah finds it difficult to re-adjust to work life and feels torn between the balance of work and home life. Viewers are looking forward to what Park Ha Sun will bring to the character following her drama 'Love Affairs in the Afternoon', which aired its finale this past August.

'The First Child' is expected to premiere in the second half of 2020.

  1. Park Ha Sun
  2. THE FIRST CHILD
0 1,270 Share 73% Upvoted
LOONA
LOONA float in midair in '#1' teaser video
29 minutes ago   2   603
San E
Fans love San E's new look with high heels
22 hours ago   12   11,118

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND