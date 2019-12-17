1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

DC Inside decides not to close down 'Produce 101 season 2' gallery despite request from Kang Daniel's legal rep

On December 17, a representative from online community platform 'DC Inside' gave a response to singer Kang Daniel's recent request, delivered via his legal representative. 

Earlier, Kang Daniel's legal representative requested the closure of a gallery within 'DC Inside' known as the 'Produce 101 season 2' gallery, where various community users create and share posts related to the program and its contestants. However, 'DC Inside' relayed in response to the request, "A gallery which was already created cannot be closed down. We operate on a policy where any posts causing problems undergo monitoring and if necessary, deletion, and users can report any problematic content on a real time basis. If problematic posts are reported properly, we will check on its contents and take measures." 

Previously, Kang Daniel's legal representative called for the closure of this gallery by stating, "Every day, this 'Season 2' gallery allows thousands and tens of thousands of illegal content containing malicious rumors and attacks aimed at our artist to be posted, and such a large amount of harmful content has forced Kang Daniel to call a hiatus from his entertainment promotions." 

Currently, Kang Daniel will be continuing his temporary hiatus from all promotions, and it is unclear if he will be able to attend year-end festivals or ceremonies. 

Junecomel480 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

So DC inside supported those haters by giving them safe environment to write and spread rumors/hates and so on. They didn't even bother to check on reported comments... now this is the best excuse they can give. Good job DC inside.

