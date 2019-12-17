DC Inside decides not to close down 'Produce 101 season 2' gallery despite request from Kang Daniel's legal rep

On December 17, a representative from online community platform 'DC Inside' gave a response to singer Kang Daniel's recent request, delivered via his legal representative.

Earlier, Kang Daniel's legal representative requested the closure of a gallery within 'DC Inside' known as the 'Produce 101 season 2' gallery, where various community users create and share posts related to the program and its contestants. However, 'DC Inside' relayed in response to the request, "A gallery which was already created cannot be closed down. We operate on a policy where any posts causing problems undergo monitoring and if necessary, deletion, and users can report any problematic content on a real time basis. If problematic posts are reported properly, we will check on its contents and take measures."

Previously, Kang Daniel's legal representative called for the closure of this gallery by stating, "Every day, this 'Season 2' gallery allows thousands and tens of thousands of illegal content containing malicious rumors and attacks aimed at our artist to be posted, and such a large amount of harmful content has forced Kang Daniel to call a hiatus from his entertainment promotions."

Currently, Kang Daniel will be continuing his temporary hiatus from all promotions, and it is unclear if he will be able to attend year-end festivals or ceremonies.

