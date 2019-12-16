Kang Daniel's agency calls for closure of DC Inside's 'Produce 101 Season 2' message board amid malicious comments

Kang Daniel has filed a request to have DC Inside's 'Produce 101 Season 2' gallery removed from the site.





On December 16 KST, the idol's legal team distributed an official statement to the press, informing them that he had submitted a request through the Seoul Central District Court demanding the Korean internet portal site remove the gallery.





According to this statement, the decision was made due to a considerable number of posts made that go beyond the parameters of free expression as they are filled with libelous and illegally distributed false information about the idol. Among these posts include anti-fan demands that the idol quit his music career. The document claims these kinds of messages are published in the thousands and sometimes tens of thousands each day.



This announcement comes only a few hours after it was first reported that Kang Daniel filed a second suit against those making malicious comments, including the spread of false rumors, sexual harassment, defamation of character, and intrusion on his personal life.

