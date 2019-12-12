Kim Gun Mo's legal representative files counter lawsuit against female 'A' for false accusations of sexual assault

On December 13 at approximately 11 AM KST, veteran singer Kim Gun Mo's legal representative appeared in front of press at Seoul's Gangnam police station, prepared to file a counter lawsuit against female 'A'.

This past weekend, female 'A' pressed charges against Kim Gun Mo by accusing him of sexually assaulting her 3 years ago, while she was employed at an adult entertainment. Now, 4 days later, Kim Gun Mo has decided to file a counter lawsuit, claiming that 'A's accusations are false.

Before heading into the police station, Kim Gun Mo's legal representative stated to the press, "At this time, we do not know who female 'A' is. We also have not received details regarding 'A's earlier lawsuit."

The legal representative added, "Kim Gun Mo is planning on holding a press conference later in order to give an official statement regarding the ongoing events."

