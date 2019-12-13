Taeyeon sings for fans in live MV for Japanese track 'I Do'

Taeyeon is singing for fans in her new music video for "I Do".
The MV features the Girls' Generation member on stage as she performs during her solo concert in Japan. "I Do" is included in Taeyeon's 'The Signal Gift' Blu-ray and DVD set, which features footage from her '2019 Taeyeon Japan Tour - Signal'.
Watch Taeyeon's "I Do" MV above!
