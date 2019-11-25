26

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Solbi calls for reforms, states she doesn't want to lose any more of her juniors in impassioned Instagram post

AKP STAFF

Singer and artist Solbi has made an impassioned plea for change following the tragic passing of Hara. 


10년 전과 지금, 아무것도 변하지 않았고 변화될 수 없었다는게 참 비통합니다. 대한민국의 많은 연예인들은 악플이란 범죄로 인한 고통을 번번히 호소했습니다. 저 또한 마찬가지였습니다. 악플러들은 가해자임에도 불구하고 인권 보호라는 선처 아래 몸을 숨겼고, 그런 공격을 받는 연예인들은 피해자임에도 불구하고 제대로 된 소리 한번 못냈습니다. 이러한 문제는 비단 댓글 문화만의 탓일까요? 그 구조를 계속 방관해 오던 많은 미디어와 포털사이트를 포함한 매체들에게 묻고 싶네요. 전 예술이라는 도구를 통해 피해자의 고통을 호소했습니다. 그리고 방송에서도 꾸준히 발언을 해왔지만 제 이야기는 너무도 약하고 또 약할 뿐입니다. 이제는 힘을 모으고 문제의 심각성을 알리어 제도적 변화를 모색하고, 모두가 더 이상 방관하는 일이 일어나지 않기를 바랍니다. 악플러들의 대상으로 쉽게 여겨지는 연예인 뿐만아니라 수많은 피해자들의 인권을 보호할 수 있는 법안 개정이 절실하게 필요합니다. 더이상 사랑하는 선배, 후배, 동료들을 잃고 싶지 않습니다. 오늘따라 환한미소로 웃던 그들이 너무 보고싶어요.. 열정있고 꿈 많았던 아름다웠던 설리, 구하라, 그리고 먼저 세상을 등졌던 다른 동료들을 위해 기도합니다. #삼가고인의명복을빕니다

She wrote a long message in an Instagram post on November 25, stating: 


"It's so sad that things have not changed in 10 years and still seem like they haven't changed. Korea's many celebrities have been suffering from the crime of malicious commenting including myself. Even though malicious commenters are perpetrators, they have been hiding under the guise of human civil rights protection and the celebrities who receive their attacks become victims but not a single thing has been done. Is this problem a result of our culture? I would like to include the structures of the media and portal sites to be responsible as well. I stand for the victims using art as a tool. I have said this many times on broadcast but my words are not strong enough. We must use our collective strength to do something about this problem and protect the victims and the call for reforms in the law that is direly needed. I don't want to lose any of my beloved seniors, juniors, and colleagues anymore. I miss those smiling faces so much today."

  1. Hara
  2. Solbi
2

Nicole_Cervantes716 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
For real! It's time for social media sites to share the responsibility by actively deleting or removing malicious comments and banning accounts that are repeatedly reported for spreading hate. I don't know how many times I have reported hate filled or racist comments and commenters only to have absolutely NOTHING done about it. If these sites don't start becoming proactive about enforcing forum community guidelines, they should become legally or financially responsible for what happens.

0

diadems-697 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

I'll do the fast forward for all of you:


Nothing will change because this isn't a pressing concern for the nation and we'll all go through this grieving process again when the next idol commits suicide.


Or you can acknowledge the shithole of exploitation kpop has become and stop giving them your money until they change things for the better.

