Solbi calls for reforms, states she doesn't want to lose any more of her juniors in impassioned Instagram post

Singer and artist Solbi has made an impassioned plea for change following the tragic passing of Hara.







She wrote a long message in an Instagram post on November 25, stating:





"It's so sad that things have not changed in 10 years and still seem like they haven't changed. Korea's many celebrities have been suffering from the crime of malicious commenting including myself. Even though malicious commenters are perpetrators, they have been hiding under the guise of human civil rights protection and the celebrities who receive their attacks become victims but not a single thing has been done. Is this problem a result of our culture? I would like to include the structures of the media and portal sites to be responsible as well. I stand for the victims using art as a tool. I have said this many times on broadcast but my words are not strong enough. We must use our collective strength to do something about this problem and protect the victims and the call for reforms in the law that is direly needed. I don't want to lose any of my beloved seniors, juniors, and colleagues anymore. I miss those smiling faces so much today."

