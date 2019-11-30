29

Singer ATONE helps thwart sexual assault

Singer ATONE (Im Ji Hyun) saved a woman from an attempted sexual assault. 

On the morning of November 30 KST, an English instructor attempted a sexual assault on a woman passing by in Seoul, Mapo district. 

It was ATONE who came to the rescue after hearing a loud scream of a woman. It was reported that the culprit was throwing punches to ATONE and passers-by in his attempt to run away as ATONE tried to hold him down. But ATONE was able to chase and pin him down to the ground until the police came. 

English Instructor, who later revealed to be a U.S. citizen, was charged for attempted sexual assault. The suspect was under the influence at the time of the incident and is currently denying pertinent charges. 

popularit746 pts 52 minutes ago 6
52 minutes ago

from the us wow you went all the way to korea for some fuck shit you can stay in their jail we dont want u back in america thanks

vanessa-expedita24 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

My respect and admiration for you, what he did was very dignified and good, if he had not prevented this woman's life would be ruined.

