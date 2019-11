Block B's U-Kwon has revealed a music video teaser for the title song 'Fuego' on his upcoming reggae single album, 'Rise Up'.



The single album will consist of 'Rise Up', featuring reggae artist Koonta, and the title track 'Fuego', which was written and arranged by reggae duo Skull&HaHa and solo artist DAWN.

U-Kwon's single 'Rise Up' is set for release on December 3 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for this exciting solo debut!