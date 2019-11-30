2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

N.Flying go night and day in 'Youth' teaser images

N.Flying went night and day in their latest teaser images for their 'season's greetings' 'Youth'.

Along with a casual daytime concept, the band showed a more chic nighttime look, and both teaser images include the phrase,"Youth never ends." N.Flying's 'Youth' releases on December 18 KST. 

Take a look at N.Flying's 'Youth' teaser images below, their previous teaser images here, and stay tuned for updates. 

