N.Flying go night and day in 'Youth' teaser images

N.Flying went night and day in their latest teaser images for their 'season's greetings' 'Youth'.



Along with a casual daytime concept, the band showed a more chic nighttime look, and both teaser images include the phrase,"Youth never ends." N.Flying's 'Youth' releases on December 18 KST.



Take a look at N.Flying's 'Youth' teaser images below


