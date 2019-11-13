Seventeen's Seungkwan joins fixed cast of JTBC talk variety show, '5 Bros'

JTBC's newest talk variety show '5 Bros' has finally found the 5th and youngest brother - Seventeen's Seungkwan!

'5 Bros' is a talk variety show where each week, the program's cast members have a heated debate about different topics and create their own rankings of events, individuals, scenarios, etc. Within the program, the 5 male cast members of the show are depicted as 5 brothers, sitting in their living room and chatting. So far, the program's main MCs included Park Joon Hyung, Seo Jang Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, and Lee Jin Hyuk, with different special MCs a.k.a "cousins" filling in while the family's 5th brother was "away".

On November 14, JTBC revealed, "Seungkwan will be joining the show as a fixed MC. His first appearance will be on the 4th episode, coming up on November 21." Will you be watching '5 Bros' with youngest brother Sengkwan, airing every Thursday nights at 11 PM KST?



