Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Police reportedly have reason to believe votes for 'Produce 101' season 1 & 2 were also rigged

According to various reports on November 14, police are currently investigating the possibility of viewers' votes being rigged by staff during Mnet's 'Produce 101' seasons 1 and 2. 

Reportedly, the cyber crime investigation unit of the Seoul police have recently discovered differences in the total numbers between viewers' messenger votes, and the final vote "results" shown on the program during 'Produce 101' season 1 and 2. Previously, after his arrest back on November 5, Ahn Joon Young PD of the 'Produce' series denied vote rigging allegations against 'Produce 101' season 1 and 2. However, based on the ongoing investigation, the entire 'Produce' series may fall under even more controversy. 

Meanwhile, after arresting 10 individuals including Ahn Joon Young PD, CJ ENM's vice president, and more earlier this month, police have revealed their intentions to broaden the scope of the investigation into the entire 'Produce' series, suspecting further involvement from CJ ENM management figures in the manipulation of broadcast contents. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

itsyouiwant467 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Wouldn't be surprised if it's true. Like for ex: JR didn't make it to top 11, but his ranking had always been high up in the ladder before final 11 (not that I mind, since Nu'est needs him more). But, let's face it, even if it was rigged, these idols had proven themselves in their future songs, current groups and such. Pity to those who was supposed to be on top 11 but didn't make it.

jjajangmyeon23175 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

✋ if you weren't suprised

