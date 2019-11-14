Police reportedly have reason to believe votes for 'Produce 101' season 1 & 2 were also rigged

According to various reports on November 14, police are currently investigating the possibility of viewers' votes being rigged by staff during Mnet's 'Produce 101' seasons 1 and 2.

Reportedly, the cyber crime investigation unit of the Seoul police have recently discovered differences in the total numbers between viewers' messenger votes, and the final vote "results" shown on the program during 'Produce 101' season 1 and 2. Previously, after his arrest back on November 5, Ahn Joon Young PD of the 'Produce' series denied vote rigging allegations against 'Produce 101' season 1 and 2. However, based on the ongoing investigation, the entire 'Produce' series may fall under even more controversy.

Meanwhile, after arresting 10 individuals including Ahn Joon Young PD, CJ ENM's vice president, and more earlier this month, police have revealed their intentions to broaden the scope of the investigation into the entire 'Produce' series, suspecting further involvement from CJ ENM management figures in the manipulation of broadcast contents.

Stay tuned for updates.

