Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Joon, Kim Min Joon, & more confirmed as leads of new JTBC drama 'Did We Love'

JTBC's upcoming romance drama 'Did We Love' (literal translation) has confirmed its lead cast, headed by the story's heroine Song Ji Hyo!

'Did We Love' starring Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Joon, Song Jong Ho, Kim Min Joon, and Goo Ja Sung, tells the story of an unmarried single mother and her encounters with very different 4 men. Song Ji Hyo takes on the role of a working mother of 14-years named Noh Ae Jung, an employee at a movie production company. But one day, she runs into 4 different types of men - a cold and apathetic writer (Son Ho Joon), a top actor with a personable side (Song Jong Ho), a dangerous, but sexy company CEO (Kim Min Joon), and a young physical education teacher (Goo Ja Sung).

If you want to watch Song Ji Hyo and her unlikely romance with all 4 of these men, look forward to JTBC's 'Did We Love', airing some time early next year!



