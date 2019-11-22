Red Velvet's Irene, Wendy & Yeri stun in red for 'La Rouge' concert teaser images

Red Velvet's Irene, Wendy, and Yeri are stunning in red in individual teaser images for their upcoming concert 'La Rouge'.



After Seulgi and Joy's gorgeous teasers, Irene, Wendy, and Yeri are continuing with the gorgeous 'La Rouge' concept, which fans have been excited about. As previously reported, the girl group are holding their concert 'La Rouge' at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome at Korea University on November 23-24.



Take a look at Red Velvet's latest teaser images below.

