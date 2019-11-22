61

17

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Red Velvet's Irene, Wendy & Yeri stun in red for 'La Rouge' concert teaser images

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene, Wendy, and Yeri are stunning in red in individual teaser images for their upcoming concert 'La Rouge'.

After Seulgi and Joy's gorgeous teasers, Irene, Wendy, and Yeri are continuing with the gorgeous 'La Rouge' concept, which fans have been excited about. As previously reported, the girl group are holding their concert 'La Rouge' at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome at Korea University on November 23-24.

Take a look at Red Velvet's latest teaser images below.

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Wendy
  4. Yeri
  5. LA ROUGE
1 6,251 Share 78% Upvoted

1

ellana-j45 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

They're all looking gorgeous.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND