Red Velvet's Seulgi & Joy are queens in red for 'La Rouge' concert teaser images

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Joy are queens in red in individual teaser images for their upcoming concert 'La Rouge'.



Red Velvet previously revealed their gorgeous 'La Rouge' concept, and they've now revealed more teaser images of members Seulgi and Joy, which fans are loving. As previously reported, the girl group are holding their concert 'La Rouge' at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome at Korea University on November 23-24.



Take a look at Red Velvet's latest teaser images below.



