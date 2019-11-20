Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_1n9ibvfnmlb51dsvtdusr4bdf0, O_RDWR) failed: No space left on device (28) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Red Velvet's Seulgi & Joy are queens in red for 'La Rouge' concert teaser images | allkpop

7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Seulgi & Joy are queens in red for 'La Rouge' concert teaser images

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Joy are queens in red in individual teaser images for their upcoming concert 'La Rouge'.

Red Velvet previously revealed their gorgeous 'La Rouge' concept, and they've now revealed more teaser images of members Seulgi and Joy, which fans are loving. As previously reported, the girl group are holding their concert 'La Rouge' at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome at Korea University on November 23-24.

Take a look at Red Velvet's latest teaser images below.

﻿﻿
  1. Red Velvet
  2. Seulgi
  3. Joy
  4. LA ROUGE
2 901 Share 88% Upvoted

1

Mmf124 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

(today): Oh my goodness Seulgi... you should come with a health warning!!!!

(tomorrow prediction): Irene... my heart, oh my heart - someone zap me quick!!

Share

0

armyoft0 pt 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Seulgi is so beautiful

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
18 hours ago   24   8,871

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND