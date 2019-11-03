9

News
Posted by KayRosa

Producer Primary to release new single '3-PAKTORY01'

AKP STAFF

Producer Primary has announced that he will soon release a new single album.

After a year and 7 months of hiatus, Primary will return with a brand new single called '3-PAKTORY01'. As a continuation from his numbered album series '2-1', '2-2', '2-3', and '2', his new album hopes to approach listeners with new sounds.

His last album, 'Do Worry Be Happy', was a collaboration project with singer ANDA, released back in April of last year. According to the upcoming single's album art, the song might suggest a dreamier sound associated with floating through space. 

Stay tuned for the official release of '3-PAKTORY01' on November 8 at 6 PM KST! Do you have a personal favorite produced by Primary?

0

kraai6 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

looking at my playlist my favourite has to be 'dressroom' with Anda

as it is his only song on it 🙃

it's great song though... very dreamy with this '80s vibe i guess this whole colab with Anda is like that

wait...

i have 2 more songs of his here

'zoo' very jazzy? hiphop. never fails to make me movin' and smiling (like a monkey)

and 'happy ending' from the same album also jazzy maybe more chill and less silly than 'zoo'

