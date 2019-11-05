'Produce x 101' producers officially arrested in vote-rigging investigation

'Produce x 101' producers Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum have officially been arrested in the ongoing vote-rigging investigation.



As previously reported, Head Producer Ahn Joon Young, Chief Producer Kim, Producer Lee, CJ ENM staff member Kim, and a Vice President of Starship Entertainment were called in for police questioning on November 5 regarding the ongoing vote-rigging allegations against Mnet's 'Produce x 101'.



It's now been reported Judge Myung Jae Kwon has decided Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum's arrest warrants requested on October 30 are valid, and both CJENM producers will be placed under arrest. The judge stated, "A big portion of the criminal charges have been explained, which shows this is an important issue. When I consider Ahn Joon Young's role in this case and the police investigation until now, I deem that imprisonment is both necessary and reasonable." These pretrial detention warrants against Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum will ensure both suspects do not attempt to destroy evidence or flee the country.



The arrest warrants for the others called in for questioning have been dismissed as they've acknowledged their crimes or police have gathered sufficient evidence for their crimes, and their imprisonment would not be required for the investigation.



In other news, Ahn Joon Young is suspected of receiving entertainment at adult businesses from an agency involved in 'Produce x 101'.

