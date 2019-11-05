85

'Produce x 101' head producer sent to detention center after police questioning

'Produce x 101' head producer Ahn Joon Young has been sent to the detention center after police questioning today.

On November 5, Ahn Joon Young, CP Kim, Producer LeeCJ ENM staff member Kim, and a Vice President of Starship Entertainment were called in for police questioning regarding the ongoing vote-rigging allegations against Mnet's 'Produce x 101'. The network and associated parties are under the suspicion of colluding to manipulate the votes for the competitive reality show.

The men, who are accused of fraud and disruption, were questioned at the Seoul Central District Court, and Ahn Joon Young was spotted arriving at court an hour before the warrant was scheduled at 10:30AM KST. He told reporters, "I will respond in good faith."

Mnet has stated, "We'll actively cooperate with the investigation in the future and take partial responsibility for the results of the investigation. We plead that media outlets refrain from speculative reporting about the artists affected by this incident."

Stay tuned for updates. 

23 13,417 Share 93% Upvoted

JxK161
1 day ago

Justice for Kaeun, JR, etc.

9

kimlovesge24
1 day ago

The participants deserve the truth. It's unfair towards them more than anyone else that their lives and futures was gambled to be a game. And fans who spent so much time and money voting and creating projects for their picks. The truth is the least of what they, and we deserve.

