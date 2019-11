Legendary group Super Junior is celebrating their 14th anniversary.

The group is trending number one and two worldwide as fans use the hashtags #14YearsWithSuperJunior and #SuperJunior14thAnniversaryKillEveryone to congratulate them.

No matter how we count the years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, seconds, #SUPERJUNIOR will still carry the symbol of ♾, The Last Men Standing. #슈퍼주니어_14주년_다_죽여 #14YearsWithSuperJunior pic.twitter.com/e5xtOeoCtf — HAEHAOI ☯ (@Anythingunpopu1) November 5, 2019

Congratulations to Super Junior!