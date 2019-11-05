5

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

INFINITE's Woohyun takes you behind the scenes of first fan meeting

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Woohyun has revealed the behind-the-scenes video for his first ever solo fan meeting.

In the making-of video, Woohyun expresses joy about how excited his fans are, and you also get a look at his preparation and practice for the event. He recently released his second solo digital single "When Fall Comes", which he composed himself as a message to fans that he'll be waiting for them as they wait for him. 

In related news, Woohyun enlisted for his mandatory military service as a public service worker on October 24 KST. 

Watch Woohyun's behind-the-scenes clip above!

  1. INFINITE
  2. Woohyun
0 413 Share 83% Upvoted
Dawn (E
HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating
3 hours ago   21   53,428
Dawn (E
HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating
3 hours ago   21   53,428

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND