INFINITE's Woohyun takes you behind the scenes of first fan meeting

INFINITE's Woohyun has revealed the behind-the-scenes video for his first ever solo fan meeting.



In the making-of video, Woohyun expresses joy about how excited his fans are, and you also get a look at his preparation and practice for the event. He recently released his second solo digital single "When Fall Comes", which he composed himself as a message to fans that he'll be waiting for them as they wait for him.



In related news, Woohyun enlisted for his mandatory military service as a public service worker on October 24 KST.



Watch Woohyun's behind-the-scenes clip above!