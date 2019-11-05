'Produce x 101' producer Ahn Joon Young suspected of receiving entertainment at adult business as bribery?

'Produce x 101' head producer Ahn Joon Young is suspected of receiving entertainment at an adult business as bribery.



The November 5th episode of 'SBS 8 News' reported that police found evidence of Ahn Joon Young receiving thousands of dollars worth of services at an adult entertainment business on multiple occasions. It's also reported that an unnamed agency paid for the bill, and it's suspected the entertainment was used to bribe the producer into manipulating the votes and results aired on 'Produce x 101'.



However, it has not been confirmed whether there's a connection between the unnamed agency's suspected bribery and any benefit trainees or labelmates of that agency may have gained on 'Produce x 101'.



As previously reported, Ahn Joon Young, CP Kim, Producer Lee, CJ ENM staff member Kim, and a Vice President of Starship Entertainment were called in for police questioning on November 5 regarding the ongoing vote-rigging allegations against Mnet's 'Produce x 101'.