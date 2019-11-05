7

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

'Produce x 101' producer Ahn Joon Young suspected of receiving entertainment at adult business as bribery?

AKP STAFF

'Produce x 101' head producer Ahn Joon Young is suspected of receiving entertainment at an adult business as bribery.

The November 5th episode of 'SBS 8 News' reported that police found evidence of Ahn Joon Young receiving thousands of dollars worth of services at an adult entertainment business on multiple occasions. It's also reported that an unnamed agency paid for the bill, and it's suspected the entertainment was used to bribe the producer into manipulating the votes and results aired on 'Produce x 101'. 


However, it has not been confirmed whether there's a connection between the unnamed agency's suspected bribery and any benefit trainees or labelmates of that agency may have gained on 'Produce x 101'.

As previously reported, Ahn Joon Young, CP Kim, Producer Lee, CJ ENM staff member Kim, and a Vice President of Starship Entertainment were called in for police questioning on November 5 regarding the ongoing vote-rigging allegations against Mnet's 'Produce x 101'. 

  1. misc.
  2. AHN JOON YOUNG
  3. PRODUCE X 101
4 2,491 Share 100% Upvoted

0

leugi-13 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

It always happened.. Entertainment agency 's dark history is always with prostitution.. Bribery actually happened all the time, Just this time bcos it is major case, it is revealed.. 😩 Now basically all the dark side of korean Entertainment are revealed 1 by 1.. From Artist to PD to Agency and a lot more..

Share

0

voidending73 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Someone's out for Starship lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Dawn (E
HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating
1 hour ago   14   28,688
WINNER, Song Min Ho (Mino)
WINNER call out Song Min Ho on 'Idol Room'
2 hours ago   1   7,414
Dawn (E
HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating
1 hour ago   14   28,688

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND