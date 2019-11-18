Noel, IU, and Vibe top Instiz chart for the third week of November 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of November (November 11 - November 17) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Noel - "Late Night" - 26,610 Points









2. IU - "Love Poem" - 18,907 Points









3. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 12,874 Points









4. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 11,811 Points









5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,513 Points









6. MC Mong - "Fame" - 8,468 Points









7. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 8,202 Points









8. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 8,201 Points









9. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 7,762 Points









10. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 7,330 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

