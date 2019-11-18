Jinusean's Sean states that he's still trying to treat his wife as when they first began dating





Jinsuean's Sean may be known as one of the most romantic husbands out there and his most recent comment proves it!

The entertainer and actor appeared on the November 18 broadcast of SBS's 'Did You Eat?" where he was questioned by veteran actress Kim Sumi and comedian Choi Yang Rak.



Sean revealed that: "no matter what situation he's in, my wife is a priority. I don't drink alcohol at all." When asked by Kim Sumi on how he can live every day of his life sober because "there must be times where you must get mad at each other." Sean then replied: "I try my hardest to appear my best towards my wife as if it is the first day we met so I work out every day."



